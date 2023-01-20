From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo(SAN), has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja for an order compelling the arrest and prosecution of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

The Minister took the legal action after the expiration of the 72- hour ultimatum given to the relevant anti- corruption agencies to arrest and prosecute Atiku.

Keyamo had in a letter dated January 16, demanded Atiku’s arrest, interrogation and prosecution for alleged money laundering.



He maintained that Atiku should be quizzed by the relevant agencies, over what he described as an indicting revelation by a whistleblower, Michael Achimugu.

He listed the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB; the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC as 2nd to 4th defendants respectively.

In his originating court process, Keyamo is seeking a declaration of the court that Atiku, “is under a legal obligation to make available to the 2nd, 3rd and 4th Defendants, for the purpose of aiding their investigation, information available to him in respect of a certain bank account belonging to a company named Marine Float and other accounts of two undisclosed companies, which information he disclosed to a certain close aide of his called Michael Achimugu, as to how the said accounts were used as a: Special Purpose Vehicles’ to secretly divert and misappropriate public funds between 1999 and 2007 when the 1st Defendant served as Vice President of Nigeria;

