From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has granted the request by a former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Mohammed Adoke for permission to travel to the United States of America (USA) to attend to his health.

Adoke is standing trial before the court on money laundering related charge. He is standing trial with a businessman, Aliyu Abubakar.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a ruling on Friday, ordered the release of Adoke’s international passport to enable him process his visa.

Justice Ekwo ordered Adoke to return the passport within three days of his return to the country.

His international passport was deposited in the court in partial fulfilment of the conditions attached to the bail earlier granted him.

Adoke, in his application, dated February 24, 2022 said he needed the passport to process his “medical visa for entry into the USA to honour a scheduled medical appointment for lumbar spondylosis at the Spine Institute, Euclid Avenue, Cleveland Hospital, Ohio, USA.”

