Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State police command has admitted that it has received a petition by Mr. Onye Lucky, over the alleged murder of his brother, Terry Chinedu.

Mr. Lucky had in the petition written by his lawyers, Olayiwola Afolabi, and Co, to the state Police Commissioner, Mohammed DanMallam, alleged that Terry was murdered in a hotel in Benin, under mysterious circumstances.

The petition is titled: “Urgent need to investigate and charge to court one Kachi Madu and his cohorts, based on the doctrine of last seen in criminal law having (allegedly) lured one Terry Chinedu to a hotel….”

It reads: “On Saturday, March 23, Terry Chinedu, received several calls from a colleague of his, one Kachi Madu, asking him to come to Kito Hotel in GRA to swim.

“It is also our brief that our client’s brother who was with his girlfriend when the several calls came told his girlfriend that his colleague was calling him to come to the hotel to swim. Late Terry Chinedu left with his girlfriend …(who later) went to the market and himself went to the hotel.”

The petitioners further alleged that at about 7 pm of the same day, the father of the victim “received a phone call from the said Kachi Madu, who told him to come to the CIC Gate Hospital at Aduwawa, that his son was in the hospital.” On arrival, he met his son lying lifeless on the hospital bed.

The petitioners hinged his suspicion on the fact that “at the divisional police station, the suspect denied ever calling the deceased until he was later confronted with hard evidence of his call.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed receipt of the petition, said copies had been served on the command.

“Yes, the command is in receipt of the petition. Just yesterday, somebody brought it. I believe the authority will soon assign it for investigation,” he said.