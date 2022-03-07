From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The wife of Timothy Adegoke, Bolatito, on Monday wept uncontrollably in court while giving evidence on the death of her husband.

Bolatito who explained how all calls made to her husband’s phone on November 5 after he checked in at the Hilton hotel and Resort rang without her husband answering to the calls, refused to answer question posed to him by K. K. Eleja SAN, during cross-examination.

Her refusal to answer question forced the court to stand down the trial and the judge advised the prosecution to caution the witness.

Weeping continuously, Bolatito said all she want is Justice for her husband.

Justice Oyebola Adepele Ojo, who assured the witness of justice, said she can not get Justice by refusing to answer question.