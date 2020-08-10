Okwe Obi, Abuja

Embattled widow, Mrs Joy Anthony, has called to President Mohammadu Buhari, to interface with French President Emmanuel Macron, to free her son, Rufus, who is cooling off in a French prison since February 2015, for allegedly killing his estranged wife, Rhoda.

Mrs Anthony, also extended her appeal to well meaning Civil Society Organisations and human rights bodies to intervene, lamenting that her son did not murder Rhoda.

In a statement yesterday, she demanded that a judicial review be carried out, which she believes would exonerate Rufus, with the claim that her son was not capable of murder.

On how the incident happened she said: “This happened on February 14, 2014, that Rhoda left my son’s house only for police to storm his residence, where he was living with his ex-wife; whom he begged to reunite with on December 15, 2015, one year and half later to arrest him for the murder of Rhoda.

“The police arrested my son, charged him and the court in France convicted him for been the one who saw Rhoda last and now Rufus is languishing in prison custody.

“Even though, no prove of evidence linking him to her murder, my son was sent to prison, because they insisted he was the last person that saw her.”

She continued: “My son alerted me immediately Rhoda packed out of his house and police came after him one year and half after to arrest him for the murder doesn’t stand.

“If Rhoda has separated and excommunicated my son Rufus for that period of 18 months, who and who was she communicating with within that period under review would be a nut to be cracked by intelligent communities of both Nigeria and France, while deploying technically.”

The widow who alleged conspiracy by Rhoda’s family to nail him at all cost, submitted that the truth must be known if search is made into call logs of all parties, including Rhoda’s family and my son.

The embattled mother said that efforts to settle the matter with Rhoda’s mum had proved abortive as she stopped “me from calling her.”