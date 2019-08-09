The Federal High Court, Lagos, has granted bail to the former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Maurice Iwu.

Iwu was docked on Thursday before Justice Chuka Obiozor by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a four-count charge bordering on money laundering.

The court had ruled that Iwu be kept in the custody of the EFCC, till Friday, when his bail application would be heard and decided.

Among the offence preferred against the ex-INEC boss was the alleged aiding and concealment of a total sum of N1.203 million, which EFCC said was the proceed of unlawful act.