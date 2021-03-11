Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, yesterday, appeared before the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, to testify as a prosecution witness in a N1.4 billion oil subsidy fraud case.

Bawa, 40, who was confirmed the EFCC chairman by the Senate on February 24 and assumed office on March 5, was in court to testify in a case involving Nadabo Energy and its chairman, Abubakar Peters.

The case is one of alleged fraud cases that Bawa investigated when he was an operative of the EFCC. The anti-graft agency is prosecuting the defendants for allegedly obtaining N1.4 billion from the Federal Government as oil subsidy, using forged documents.

The defendants are also accused of inflating the quantity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) purportedly supplied to the Federal Government to 14,000 metric tonnes. Led in evidence by lead EFCC counsel, Mr Seidu Atteh, Bawa narrated to the court how he investigated the case. He alleged that he analysed some electronic mail correspondences and found out, contrary to their claims, that the defendants took only approximately six million litres of PMS on board the mother vessel, MT Evriduk, into their own chartered vessel, MT St. Vanessa.