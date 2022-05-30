From Ben Dunno, Warri

Rights group, Committee for Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba Usman, to order immediate arrest and prosecution of Police Superintendent Esther Jacob Peter, currently serving under Rivers State Police Command, for allegedly defrauding a business woman of N13 million in a property deal.

In a petition addressed to the police boss, signed by its National President, Dr. Kehinde Taiga, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Warri, the body expressed concern over the inability of the Rivers state Police Commissioner, Friday Eboka, to act on the matter when it was reported to him early this year.

But, in a swift reaction to the allegation, the Rivers state police boss confirmed that he had conducted a thorough investigation into the matter, when it was brought before him, and a case of fraud had been established against the serving officer, Supol Esther Peter, to which he had written his report and sent to Force Headquarters in Abuja, for further action.

In the petition titled: ‘Call for investigation and immediate arrest of Supol Esther Jacob Peter, on a case of fraud, threat to life and conduct likely to cause breach of public peace’, the rights group, expressed concern over the safety of the victim, Mrs. Maureen Ovie, a business woman, resident in Port Harcourt, who had been constantly threatened by the officer, for demanding a refund of her money.

However, responding in a telephone conversation, CP Eboka described the allegations as false, baseless and reckless on the part of the CDHR, insisting that the matter had been thoroughly investigated when the case was brought before him, and the serving police officer, Supol Esther was found wanting.

He said: “I have written my report concerning this case and sent a copy to the Force headquarters, Abuja, for the erring officer to be suspended, so she can be charged to court.

“We are talking about a serving senior police officer here, and there are procedures that must be followed before she can be taken to court.

“If it were to be a police sergeant or Inspector, I could have enforced disciplinary action, but since we are talking about a Superintendent, then it must be referred to Abuja for next line of action; and once Abuja suspends her, then she can be charged to court over the matter.”

