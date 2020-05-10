Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

In a bid to avoid the plan probe of the Imo State House of Assembly on the alleged missing N19.63b that disapeared from the local government accounts between May and December 31,2019 according to the state Auditor General for Local government and Chieftaincy affairs investigation , former governor Emeka Ihedioha has dragged the Assembly to court seeking perpetual injunction restraining it from investigating him.

In a suit filed on may 5th at the owerri judicial division, the former governor through an origination summons is seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining the house of Assembly from inviting him for an investigation into the alleged missing LG funds.

The suit no HOW/284/2020 is between Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha (plaintiff) and Imo State House of Assembly , The Speaker and The Clerk of the Assembly

(defendants)

The suit also asking for an order to set aside any summon or invitation to Ihedioha by the house of Assembly or its agents to appear before it for an investigation on the said LG funds.

On may 7th just two days after the origination summons was filed in court, lawyer to Ihedioha, S.A Anyalewechi, dispatched a letter to the speaker of the house of Assembly asking him to restrain the house and its agents from inviting Ihedioha for an investigation.

But legal experts are of the view that by constitutional provisions and supreme court pronouncements, no court can restrain a house of Assembly from discharging its legislative duties.