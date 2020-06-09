Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Federal High Court sitting in Kano has dismissed the application of the immediate past Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi, 11, which sought to halt investigation into his alleged involvement in the sale of land belonging to Kano Emirate Council.

Justice Lewis Allogoa while dismissing the application yesterday declared that Sanusi’s fundamental right would not be infringed upon and therefore, held that the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission could proceed with its investigation.

Sometime in March, Sanusi, through his counsel, Nuremi Jimoh, filed an ex–parte motion praying the court to stop the Commission from investigating him, pending the hearing of the originating motion.

The defendants in the application are the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti Corruption Commission, its chairman, Muyi Magaji Rimin Gado, Kano State Attorney General and Kano State governor.

The chairman, Gado, said they are investigating the former Emir over a N2.2 billion land deal, among other matters.

He said the investigation was intended to look at the sale, acquisition and the roles of certain companies in the entire transaction.