From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Rochas Okorocha, representing Imo West at the 9th Nigerian Senate and former governor of Imo State, yesterday, cried to President Muhammadu Buhari, seeking his intervention to prevail on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to halt further harassment on his person.

Speaking to State House Correspondents after he met with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, shortly before he left for Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, for the 35th Ordinary Session of Assembly of the African Union Heads of State and Government, Okorocha lamented that notwithstanding a subsisting court order restraining the EFCC from prosecuting him, the agency has continued to harassed him. He said his visit was to seek the President’s help to caution the authorities against crossing the lines.

Shortly after Okorocha publicly declared intention to contest for the presidency in 2023, the EFCC reportedly filed a 17-count fraud charges against him at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

In the charges, Okorocha was alleged to have embezzled N2.4 billion in public funds through connivance with some individuals and companies.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He told newsmen that he decided to meet with Buhari to intervene on his behalf, on the grounds that he wants justice to be done on his matter, even as he also sought the immediate release of his international passport still being held by the EFCC.

“The president said he would take up the matter, especially when he saw the judgment. He said he’ll take up the matter and find out what is actually happening. And I hope he will do so. And I believe he will do that,” he said.

On whether he suspects his ordeal was being orchestrated by his detractors, the former Imo governor said: “I suspect so. It is politically motivated because some people are instigating the EFCC to do this, which is wrong. All I’m asking from the EFCC is to obey the law.And you cannot refuse to obey the law on one side, and then go for the law on the other side. So, if EFCC obeys the law, it will be the best thing they can do for the image of the EFCC and the image of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

On whether he has done enough consultations and sought state governor’s blessing for his 2023 presidential ambition, Okorocha replied: “It is not for the governor to decide who becomes president, we’re talking about the people. Even the governor himself will depend on the people to do so. My first consultation after seeing Mr. President now is to go to Nigerians and ask them if they want me to be their president. And it’ll be my next line of action. And of course, I’ll visit the six geopolitical zones, and inquire from them if they think I’m fit and proper to be their president. And if they consider that it will go a long way. But what is important at this moment, why I came out, to even dream of becoming or running for the office of the president is because of the mood of the nation.”