By Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Ambrose Allagoa of the Federal High Court, Lagos, has threatened to close the Attorney-General of the Federation’s (AGF) case in the trial of Mr. Kenneth Amadi, charged over alleged N2.9 billion fraud if prosecution witnesses are not produced in court by the next adjourned date.

Justice Ambrose Allagoa gave the hint, when the matter was called for continuation of trial and the federal government’s prosecuting team told the court that they could not proceed with the trial due to their inability to bring any of their witnesses.

Amadi is standing trial before the court on charges of fraud brought against him by the AGF.

Naham Damar, who appeared for the prosecution, told the court that the lead counsel was out on official duty and moreover, the next witness, the IPO, was not available.

Responding, defence counsel, Dr. Monday Ubani, in his submission, opposed the prosecution’s request for adjournment.

Granting the prosecution’s request for adjournment, Justice Allagoa told counsel representing the AGF that if by the next adjourned date, March 24, 2022, they refuse/fail to bring their witnesses for the matter to continue, he will have to close the prosecution’s case. Since the commencement of the trial, the prosecution has brought only two witnesses.

At last proceedings on January 20, the second prosecution witness and accountant with Eunisell Ltd, Mr. Philip Odekina, had, under cross-examination, stated that the defendant did not defraud Eunisell Ltd as alleged by the prosecution.