From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

All is set for the arraignment of former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha before the Abuja division of the Federal High Court on Tuesday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The anti- corruption agency had slammed a 17- count charge against the former Imo state governor, now a serving Senator over his alleged complicity in a N2.9billion fraud.