Others charged with him include a chieftain of the All Progressive, APC, Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, and five companies- Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited.
EFCC alleged that the Defendants had between October 2014 and February 2016, conspired and diverted public funds into private accounts for their personal use.
It alleged that the Defendants sequentially siphoned funds from the Imo State Government House account and Imo State Joint Local Government Project account, and diverted same into accounts of private firms.
They are expected to be arraigned before trial Justice Inyang Ekwo.
