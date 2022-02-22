From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

All is set for the arraignment of former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, before the Abuja division of the Federal High Court today, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) today.

The anti-corruption agency had slammed a 17-count charge on the former Imo State governor, now a serving senator over his alleged complicity in a N2.9 billion fraud.

Others charged with him include a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, and five companies, including Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited.

EFCC alleged that the defendants had between October 2014 and February 2016, conspired and diverted public funds into private accounts for their personal use.

It alleged that the defendants sequentially siphoned funds from the Imo State Government House account and Imo State Joint Local Government Project account, and diverted same into accounts of private firms.

They are expected to be arraigned before Justice Inyang Ekwo.