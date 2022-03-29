By Lukman Olabiyi

The prosecution in the trial of Kenneth Amadi charged with alleged N2.9 billion fraud by the Attorney General For the Federation has closed its defence with a Police witness saying that the businessman made payments to Eunisell.

Amadi is standing trial before the court on charges of fraud against Eunisell brought against him by the Attorney-General of the Federation.

Before closing it’s case last week, the prosecution had called three witnesses, a female police officer DCP Ada Anya, a Chief Accountant with Ammasco International Ltd, Daniel Meyachi and a bank staff, Emmanuel Nwamadi.

At the last proceedings, DCP Anya told the court that she got a letter from the AGF directing her to review the report of an investigation in the petition against Mr Amadi which was submitted by the Special Fraud Unit, Force Headquarters Abuja to the Inspector General of Police through the DIG incharge of the Unit.

According to her, she was told that there were some grey areas of the report that needed further investigation and review.

Anya told the court that after the review of the report, she found out that the defendant Kenneth Amadi was an employee of Eunisell Ltd, that he rose to the position of CEO, that he floated a company IDID while still in employment of Eunisell Ltd.

She said that her review showed that some payments were made into the Eunisell Diamond bank account by IDID and that Kenneth Amadi and Happiness Amadi are the owners of the said company.

Under cross examination by the defence counsel Mr O.J Akinwale, confronted the witness with the fact that Mr Amadi had indeed paid money into Eunisell account.

Upon the cross examination of the 5th production witness, the defence counsel informed the court of his intention to file a No Case submission.

The matter was then adjourned till May 24, 2022 for further hearing and to enable parties file and respond to processes.