Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court on Wednesday issued a warrant for the arrest of the former Chairman of the Presidential Pension Reform Task Team, Alhaji Abdulrasheed Maina.

The order was necessitated by the persistent absence of Maina in court to stand trial in the N2 billion fraud charges brought against him by the Federal Government.

Before that, Justice Okon Abang issued the order after revoked the N500 million bail he granted Maina on the ground that it has been abused.

Accordingly, he ordered security agents in the country to arrest Maina anywhere he is found and bring him before the court.

Meanwhile, the court gave Senator Ali Ndume, who stood surety for Maina, a five-day ultimatum to show cause why he would not forfeit the N500 million bail bond to the Federal Government.

Maina’s absence in court on Wednesday was the fourth time since the court released him on bail and he will be made to face the consequences of his jumping his bail.

Meantime, the court has given the prosecuting agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the nod to proceed with the trial in his absence.

The counsel to the EFCC, Muhammed Abubakar, had complained that Maina could not be located in spite of efforts to get him to the court.

The lawyer informed the Judge that Maina was not in court for the fourth time, pleaded with the court to revoke the bail being enjoyed by Malina so that he could be apprehended by security operatives.

In his short ruling, Justice Abang agreed that Maina had grossly abused the bail granted him and consequently ordered its revocation.

He ordered that Maina be arrested in any part of the country he may be found and brought to Abuja to face the trial.

Meanwhile, the trials of Maina in the alleged N2 billion fraud is expected to commence in his absence on November 23.