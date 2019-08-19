Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Monday arraigned Mrs Isabella Oshodin and Bob Oshodin Organisation Ltd before the Abuja division of the Federal High Court over alleged N22.9bn fraud and money laundering.

They were arraigned before Justice Taiwo Taiwo on 25 counts bordering on receiving the money fraudulently from the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd).

The anti-graft agency told the court that Oshodin and her firm allegedly received $57.3m and N2.3bn from Sambo Dasuki.

Specifically, the prosecution said the defendants had on 16 occasions received the money in the sums of N500m, N750m, N125m, N350m, N170m, N85m, N60m, N50m, and others totaling N2.366bn.

In addition, the defendants also on eight occasions received $57.2m in escrow accounts of Bob Oshodin Organisation Ltd, in contravention of Section 15 (2) (b) of the Money Laundering (Provision) Act, 2011 as amended in 2012.

Meantime, the court has stood down proceedings on their bail applications after they have all entered a plea of not guilty to all the charges.