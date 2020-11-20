Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan and Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, have asked Sahara Reporters to apologise to them within seven days over an alleged misleading report against them in connection with the reappointment of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a letter by their counsel, Mr. Ahmed Raji (SAN), dated November 20, 2020, the senators demanded an apology from the online medium with respect to its report of November 18, 2020, with the headline: ”How INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, a allegedly Paid N3b To Secure Reappointment”.

In the alleged offensive publication, Sahara Reporters said a group led by the Senate President collected the sum of N2b from the INEC Chairman and another N1b through another group.

The payment of the money was also said to be aided by Senator Sani Musa from Niger State.

But in their letter written to the Editor of Sahara Reporters, Mr. Raji told the online medium to retract the report within seven days and tender an unreserved apology.

The letter reads in part,”Our Clients deny in its entirety the contents of the above publication and innuendoes therein, and further state that every allegation against them in the said publication is utterly false and defamatory of their persons and character. In particular, our cients spccilicaly deny that they took part or in any way or manner whatsoever aided/facilitated the alleged payment of the sum of N2,000,000,000 (Two Billion Naira) or any sum at all to a group led by the President of the Senate or any group or person by whatever name called on behalf of Prof Mahmood Yakubu or any other person whosoever and for any purpose whatsoever.

”Our Clients further deny that the President of the Senate led any group of persons whatsoever in connection with the alleged payment or receipt of the sum of N2,000.000.000 (Two Billion Naira) or any Sum at all on behalf of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu or any other person whosoever and for any purpose whatsoever.

”Consequently. we demand that you retract the aforesaid publication and render an apology to our Clients within Seven (7) days of the receipt of this letter. You are also to enter into negotiation for damages.”