Lukman Olabiyi

The Federal High Court, Lagos has fixed December 17 for further hearing in the trial of former director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Tuoyo Omatsuli, charged with alleged N3.6 billion fraud. Omatsuli was docked before the court, alongside Don Parker Properties Ltd, Francis Momoh and Building Associates Ltd, as second, third and fourth defendants respectively by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The defendants were arraigned on a 45-count charge bordering on corruption, fraud and money laundering. They pleaded not guilty to all the counts and were granted bail in the sum of N100 million each with two sureties each in like sum.

Prosecution has called 10 witnesses. Further hearing was scheduled to continue yesterday (Tuesday) but could not hold due to the absence of the judge, who was away on a conference.

According to the charge slammed on the defendants by EFCC, they allegedly committed the offences between August 2014 and September 2015. Omatsuli was alleged to have procured the third and fourth defendants (Momoh and Building Associates) to utilise a total sum of N3.6 billion paid by Starline Consultancy Services Ltd. into an account operated by Building Associates.

The prosecution said the defendants ought to have known that the sums formed part of proceeds of unlawful activities, including corruption and gratification. The alleged offences contravene the provisions of Sections 15(1), 15(2), 15(3) and 18 of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011, as amended by Act No 1 of 2012.