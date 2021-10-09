From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court on Friday ordered former Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Adedibu Ojerinde to pay the sum of N100, 000 being witness’ expenses to the prosecution for stalling proceedings in his trial for alleged diversion of over N5.2 billion public funds. Justice Obiora Egwuatu made the order following an application for adjournment made by Ojerinde’s new lawyer, Doyin Awoyale. Ojerinde was arraigned on July 6 on an 18-count charge, in which he was accused among others, of complicity in the diversion of public funds estimated at over N5.2billion.

The Independent Corrupt Practices & other related offences Commission (ICPC) claimed Ojerinde committed the alleged offences contained in the charge, from when he served as the Registrar of the National Examination Council (NECO), through his days in JAMB till 2021.

When the case was called, the prosecution counsel, Ebenezer Shogunle, had informed the court that the case was set down for the commencement of trial, and that he had three witnesses in court.

However, Awoyale told the court that himself and others were just briefed by the defendant to represent him. He said since the previous defence lawyer left, the defendant’s new legal team requires time to familiarise itself with the case. Awoyale then asked the court to shelve the business of the court for the day, a request Sogunle objected to, arguing that it was unfair to abort the planned commencement of trial after the prosecution had taken the pain to assemble its witnesses.

Shogunle said one of the witnesses travelled at great risk from Ibadan the previous day. The prosecution counsel said should the court choose to grant the defence lawyer’s request, it should be on the condition that the defendant pays the prosecution witness’ expenses as provided in Section 251 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA). In his ruling, Justice Egwuatu granted the defence’s prayer for an adjournment and ordered it to pay N100,000 to the prosecution, as witness’ expenses, on or before October 11. The judge then adjourned till February 8 next year for the commencement of trial.

