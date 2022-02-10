From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The proposed plea bargain between former registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Adedibu Ojerinde, and the Independent Corrupt Practice and other related offences Commission (ICPC) failed on Tuesday.

Both parties had, on Tuesday, urged the court to allow them one more day to work out a possible plea bargain arrangement.

However, yesterday, when the case was mentioned, lead prosecuting lawyer, Ebenezer Shogunle, told the court that plea bargain talks failed.

“My lord, I regret to inform the court that there has been no plea bargain agreement in this matter.

We have, therefore, resolved to proceed with the hearing. We have witnesses in court and ready to proceed,” Shogunle said.

Lead defence lawyer, Ibrahim Ishaku (SAN) confirmed the development and said: “That is the position, my lord, and we are ready for trial.”

Ojerinde was arraigned on July 6 on an 18-count charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/97/2021, in which he was accused, among others, of complicity in the diversion of public funds estimated at over N5.2billion.

The prosecuting agency, ICPC, claimed Ojerinde committed the alleged offences contained in the charge from when he served as the Registrar of the National Examination Council (NECO) to his days in JAMB and up till 2021, after he left office.

Meanwhile, following the collapse of the deal, the matter went into trial with the prosecution calling its first witness, Peter Iyiola Oyewole, who said he acted as Ojerinde’s personal lawyer at a point, during which he aided him to incorporate companies and purchase properties.

The witness told the court how the defendant allegedly floated eight companies, purchased three buildings and bank shares through his cronies while holding public office.

The companies, buildings (two duplexes and a bungalow) and bank shares were said to have been acquired by Ojerinde when he held sway as the chief executive of JAMB.

The witness, who is a legal adviser to the ex-JAMB registrar, admitted that he incorporated the eight companies and purchased the three houses for Ojerinde as his client on oral and written instructions.

The alleged companies are Oke-Afin Boys and Girls Hostel Limited, Sapati International School, Doyin Ogbohi Petroleum Limited, Cheng Marbles Limited, Standout Institute Limited, Trillion Learning Centre Limited, Grace Petroleum Limited and Ifelodun Communications Limited.

Certificates of Incorporation for the companies and title documents of the three buildings allegedly purchased for the defendant in Abuja were tendered and admitted as exhibits by the court.

However, Ojerinde’s counsel, Ibrahim Ishyaku SAN could not cross examine the witness on the grounds that several documents tendered and admitted as exhibits were not part of the proof of evidence supplied to him.

The senior lawyer applied for an adjournment to enable him to obtain the documents and carefully study them.

Due to no objection from ICPC counsel, Justice Obiora Egwuatu fixed April 4 and 5 for continuation of trial.