From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A prosecution witness and a former Head of the Procurement Department in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), on Thursday told a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), that the former SGF, Babachir Lawal, was not involved in the award of the alleged N544m grass-cutting contract scam.

Julius Babalola, who was the fourth prosecution witness (PW4), for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), narrated before Justice Charles Agbaza how the former SGF never participated in the activities of the Presidential Initiative for the North East, (Pine) and the Ministerial Tenders Board under the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

He told the court under cross-examination by counsel to Babachir Lawal, Akin Olujimi SAN, that he authored all the memos that led to the award of the contracts.

According to his testimony, the contracts were awarded by the Ministerial Tenders Board with due respect to the Emergency Procurement Act 2007.

He further narrated how the contracts were awarded without fear or favour to anybody, explaining that he did his job as a loyal civil servant.

‘To the best of my knowledge, I carried out all my duties pertaining to these contracts under the emergency procurement Act 2007, properly,” he said.

It was also his testimony that he does not know Hamidu Lawal (Second defendant), and the fifth and sixth defendants, Rholavision Engineering and Josmon Technologies.

“I did not discuss, meet or plan with any of the defendants, because I do not know them and I have never seen them,” he stated.

He confirmed to the court that a total of 18 contracts where awarded for the removal of evasive weeds, but only two where charged to court (Rholavision Engineering and Josmon Technologies), leaving out 16 other companies that got the contracts.

However, cross-examinations by John Itodo, counsel for the second defendant, Napoleon Idenala, counsel for the third defendant, Ocholi Okutepa, counsel for the fourth and sixth defendant, Emmanuel Oru, counsel for the fifth defendant, saw the PW-4 admitting to the fact that neither of the defendants were a staff of PINE or the SGF or present at any of the Board meetings.

After the witness was discharged from the witness box, Justice Charles Agbaza adjourned the matter to 3, 6 November 2021 for continuation of hearing.

The former SGF is answering to a 10-count charge the EFCC entered against him, which he pleaded not guilty. The Prosecution alleged that the charge is bordering on diversion of funds, criminal conspiracy and official corruption before Justice Charles Agbaza, on November 30, 2020, following the demise of Justice Jude Okeke, the previous trial judge.

Those standing trial along with him are his younger brother Hamidu Lawal, Suleiman Abubakar, Apeh Monday and two companies, Rholavision Engineering (fifth defendant) and Josmon Technologies (sixth defendant).

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .