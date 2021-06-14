From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has quizzed sacked president of the All Local Governments Association of Nigeria (ALGON), Mr. Alabi Akolade David, over alleged misappropriation of N5.2 billion belonging to the association.

Before the anti-graft agency swooped on him, his leadership of the association was declared illegal by the court.

The action of the EFCC followed a petition by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of ALGON calling on President Muhamamdu Buhari to invoke his constitutional powers, by directing relevant anti-corruption agencies, to arrest and investigate Mr. Alabi Akolade David for alleged misappropriation, diversion and money laundering to the tune of over N5 billion belonging to the association.

The said petition dated May 5, 2021, and addressed to President Buhari by a legal practitioner, Adeola Adedipe, urged the president to note that Mr David “who parades himself as President of ALGON, is not qualified to be so, by virtue of Section 5 of the ALGON’s Constitution [attached]. The said Mr. Alabi Akolade David is not the Chairman of any Local Government Area in Nigeria.

The ALGON factional leader has been locked in a battle of supremacy with the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of ALGON led by the Chairman of Suleja LGA of Niger State, Abdullahi Maje.

A team of lawyers that were involved in the court case in recovering N5.2 billion were paid N250 m