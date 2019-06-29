The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) made headway in its prosecution of former Plateau Governor Jonah Jang when the court agreed to admit more evidence.

Justice Daniel Longji of Plateau State High Court, sitting in Jos, on June 27, 2019, admitted more evidence against the former Plateau State governor who is being prosecuted by the Commission, for an alleged N6.2 billion fraud.

At the last sitting on June 13, 2019, counsel to Jang, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, had raised objections to the admissibility of the minutes of the State Security Council meeting and that of the State Executive Council between 2014 and 2015 during Jang’s tenure.

Sunday Odey, counsel to Yusuf Gyang Pam, a cashier in the Office of the Secretary to the Plateau State Government, who is standing trial along with Jang, also objected to the admissibility of the document.

Counsel to the EFCC, Rotimi Jacobs, SAN had, through the ninth prosecution witness, Jonah Kabong, a civil servant in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government sought to tender the documents. Describing them as “crucial in the prosecution of the matter”, Jacobs had argued that, “the government does not need an authority from itself to tender a document that’s within its custody”, stressing that what governs the admissibility of a document in court was the Evidence Act.