Gyang Bere, Jos

A former cashier in the office of the Secretary to the Plateau State Government, Mr. Yusuf Pam, said he never hid money for t former governor, Jonah Jang, throughout his eight-year tenure.

Pam and the former governor are standing trial in a 12-count brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), bordering on alleged corruption and misappropriation.

The EFCC had alleged that Jang, who served as Plateau governor between 2007 and 2015, misappropriated over N6 billion two months to the end of his tenure through Pam, who served as cashier in the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Testifying under cross-examination, Pam said: “My Lord, I was not answerable to the governor directly. I never hid money for him when he was governor. I have a permanent secretary, cabinet and special services, who is the accounting officer in the office of the Secretary to the State Government.

“I tried to explain this to the EFCC official, Mr Sunday Musa during my interrogation and he landed a slap on my face and forced me to make statements the way they wanted it,” Pam said.

Counsel to the EFCC, Mr. Rotimi Jacobs had at the last sitting on July 23 led Musa, an EFCC investigator, in evidence wherein he claimed that Pam admitted to being the one that assisted the former Governor to loot the state treasury.