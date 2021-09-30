From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Abia chapter and the member representing Bende North state constituency in the Abia House of Assembly, Hon Chijioke Chukwu have rejoiced with the Senate Majority Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu over his acquittal in the N7.1b fraud case.

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court had barred the Federal Government from retrying Kalu over the N7.1b money laundering charge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) preferred against him.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in his judgment, held that there was no where in the May 8, 2020 judgment of the Supreme Court it ordered the re-trial of Kalu or his firm, Slok Nigeria Limited.

In a statement signed by Mike Ozoemena, the CoS to the state caretaker committee chairman of APC, Chief Donatus Nwamkpa, the party said it received Kalu’s victory at the High Court with immense joy.

“It is with immense gratitude to the Almighty God that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abia State chapter received the news of the latest victory of the leader of our party in the state, His Excellency, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu (MON), over the EFCC regarding their phantom effort to retry him over a settled matter by the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“APC Abia State are indeed grateful to God for His grace upon our leader and join his family and all well-meaning people around the world to say a big congratulations to Kalu.

Meanwhile, Hon Chukwu has described Kalu’s victory at the court to not only for people of Abia North, but all lovers of democracy who had one way or the other, drank from the cup of the overflowing milk of his human kindness.

The lawmaker said he was not surprised at the outcome of the matter at the High Court, the Supreme Court having settled it last year.

Chukwu said he had no doubt that with the matter fairly and firmly settled in favour of Kalu, the senator would now settle down to deliver more dividends of democracy to his constituents in Abia North.

“Kalu has already been doing very well as a senator, attracting immense dividends of democracy to his constituents and it is my believe that with this distractive matter over, he would do far more for his people”.

He commended the judiciary for keeping sentiments apart and standing by the rule law in the matter.

