Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Federal High Court yesterday in Benin, adjourned till July 14, the N700million money laundering suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and four others.

Other defendants in the suit are former Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman, Dan Orbih; the state PDP chairman, Tony Aziegbemi; former deputy governor of the state, Lucky Imasuen, and Efe Anthony.

The court had in its last sitting on Thursday, June 18, adjourned the case to July 7, for further hearing.

But yesterday, counsel to Ize-Iyamu, Charles Edosomwan, SAN, told the judge that his client could not make it to the court as he was currently indisposed. He prayed the judge to allow him present the certificate of his ill health as certified by his medical doctor to the court. The presiding judge, Justice Mohammed Garba, after entertaining counsel’s submission, adjourned the case to July 14, 2020 for hearing. The anti-graft agency in Suit No. FHC/BE21C/ 2016 had filed an eight- count charge against the accused persons bordering on alleged illegal receipt of public funds to the tune of N700million for the purpose of the 2015 general election.

The EFCC further accused the defendants of conspiring among themselves to commit the offence in March, 2015, alleging that they took possession and control of the funds without any contract award.