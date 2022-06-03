The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released the suspended Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, from its custody.

The spokesperson for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development yesterday, said that Idris was released on administrative bail.

“Yes, he (Mr Idris) has been released on bail,” Mr Wilson said in a terse message sent to Daily Sun.

The official did not speak on the condition of Idris’s release. On May 16, Idris was arrested by the EFCC over alleged diversion and laundering of N80 billion.

It was learnt that the EFCC has, for some time now, been investigating the diversion of, at least, N80 billion in public funds which were allegedly laundered through bogus contracts.

The companies used in laundering the funds have allegedly been linked to family members and associates of the accountant-general, investigators said.

Mr Ahmed was later suspended by the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, on May 18. The minister said his suspension was to begin effectively on May 18, 2022.

“Following your recent arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on allegations of diversion of funds and money laundering, I write to convey your suspension from work without pay effective May 18, 2022,” the letter reads in part.

A former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, was also recently arrested over ‘N22 billion SURE-P fraud’ linked to the accountant-general.

