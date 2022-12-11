From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has dismissed as a simple wild allegation claims made on Friday by a member of the House of Representatives, Hon Gudaji Kazaure, of mismanagement or embezzlement of Stamp Duties funds and cover-ups by administration officials.

Kazaure, who said he is also the Secretary of the Presidential Committee on the Reconciliation and Recovery of All Stamp Duties, alleged that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), and the Protocol Department of the State House, conspired to prevent him from briefing President Muhammadu Buhari on the findings so far made.

In an interview, conducted in the Hausa language on Friday, the lawmaker alleged that he was blocked from meeting President Buhari in order to brief him on the progress report on efforts to trace trapped N89.09 trillion.

However, in a response to the allegations made by Kazaure, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, late Saturday evening, said it was ludicrous that a member of the Parliament would claim to be Secretary of an Executive Committee, adding that such mix would be unconstitutional.

He also pointed out that President Buhari had since dissolved the Committee Kazaure is claiming to be Secretary to but noted that there is another Committee, Chaired by the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, set up in June 2020 by the President, which is still executing the task of reconciling Stamp Duties accounts.

“In the first instance, the committee on the alleged loss of stamp duty funds he is talking about is an illegal committee, it was dissolved on the directive of the President.

“Anyone familiar with our constitution will find it curious that a member of the Parliament is the secretary of an Executive Committee. It suffices to say that the entire network of the nation’s financial sector, the assets of the banking sector put together, is not worth N50 trillion, not to talk of the kind of money he is talking about.

“The Central Bank assures that there is absolutely no problem, whatsoever, with money from Stamp Duties.

“There is a committee duly set up by the President in June 2020, chaired by the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and the Secretary is the Chairman of the Federal Internal Revenue Service (FIRS) that is currently reconciling the stamp duty accounts. The job is not finished.

“As it is, there is nothing to give credence to wild accusations made against the administration.

“Following speculation and the many allegations, earlier investigations were commissioned by government departments and agencies, including the Ministry of Finance, the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Service, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation and nothing sensational has been discovered by them.

“Issues of reconciliation are being handled,” Shehu said.

On the allegation that Kazaure had been prevented from meeting with the President in his efforts to expose his findings to him, the Presidential media aide said it was not true as the legislator is known to be a friend of the President, with unfettered access whenever he desires to see him.

“As for Hon. Gudaji seeing the President, I’ll like to assure that there is nobody that can stop him from seeing the number one citizen. Hon Gudaji is a friend of the President. He sees him as many times as he wants and he is welcome to come and see him again and again,” he said.