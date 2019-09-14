Emma Njoku

Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) yesterday sealed off the residence of the President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, located in Park View Estate, Lagos.

Officials of the anti-graft agency also sealed off the residence of the Chairman of the League Management Company and Second Vice President of the NFF, Shehu Dikko, located at No 1 River Benue, Maitama, in the Federal Capital City, Abuja.

Pinnick and Dikko are among top officials of the nation’s football governing body who are facing several cases of fraud involving over N8billion, brought before the ICPC as well as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) lately.

The sealing of the residences of the top NFF officials may not be unconnected with yesrterday’s order of forfeiture of the properties by a Federal High Court. ICPC spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, who confirmed the sealing of the residences of Pinnick and Dikko, reiterated that both men and some NFF executives were under investigation over fresh corruption charges.

“It has nothing to do with the cases of SPIP or EFCC,” she said. Other top officials of the football ruling body who are facing investigation include the First Vice-President, Mr Seyi Akinwunmi, the Secretary General, Mohammed Sanusi and a board member, Yusuf Fresh. Saturday Sunsports/Sporting Sun gathered that they are all expected to appear before a federal high court in Abuja on September 26, over diversion of FIFA grants allegedly running into billions of naira.

The NFF top officials are also being investigated by the EFCC on how the money generated from the official sponsors, domestic league’s television sponsorship and payments from a former kit supplier for all the national teams were expended. The investigation also focused on funds provided by federal and state government for friendly matches involving the Super Eagles and alleged misappropriation of about $2.7 million from the Financial Assistance Programme of football’s world governing body, FIFA.