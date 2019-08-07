Justice Chuka Obiozor of the Federal High Court, Lagos, yesterday ordered temporary freezing of three bank accounts allegedly linked to the Lagos State Government over an alleged fraud of N9.9 billion.

The affected three bank accounts, are domiciled in First City Monument Bank, Access Bank, and Zenith Bank, are numbered 5617984012, 0060949275 and 1011691254, respectively.

The Court’s order was as a result of an ex parte application filed and argued by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC ).

The judge gave ordered for temporary the suspension of the bank accounts for the commission to conduct it investigation on the alleged fraud.

In the application, EFCC prayed the judge to freeze the accounts pending the conclusion of the investigation and possible prosecution of the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Lagos State, Adewale Adesanya, for money laundering.

In an affidavit filed in support of the ex parte application, a member of the EFCC investigating team, Kungmi Daniel, said the commission discovered “a huge inflow of N9,927,714,443.29” from the state accounts into an FCMB bank account opened on September 17, 2018 during the administration of former governor Akinwunmi Ambode and operated by Adesanya.