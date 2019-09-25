Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) , yesterday, demanded a system-wide investigation into the alleged siphoning of N90 billion from the coffers of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party charged the Presidency not to cover the scandal as it allegedly involvesd some highly placed officials in his administration.

Timi Frank, former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had alleged that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo’s trouble with the presidency started when it was discovered that he mismanaged N90 billion made available by the FIRS for 2019 election campaign purposes.

But in a statement on Monday, Wahab Gbadamosi, FIRS director of information, dismissed the claim, saying the service’s annual allocation is not up to that amount.

The opposition party said it is unfortunate that while Nigerians are facing hard times economically, an administration that came to office on the mantra of change and zero tolerance for graft is enmeshed in humongous corruption allegations.

“The PDP holds that it is pathetic and speaks volumes of the character of this administration that a top member of the cabinet is being fingered in this reprehensible siphoning of monies collected as taxes from millions of already impoverished Nigerians.

“Our party notes that this shocking allegation directly borders on gross misconduct and breach of public trust.

“The party therefore rejects the flimsy denials and threats being pushed through the FIRS as a belated attempt at cover-up by persons close to the Presidency…

“This is more so as reports are already in the public domain of how the money stolen from FIRS, was allegedly diverted to private purses and for other extraneous purposes including the 2019 extravagant campaigns of the APC.

“Nigerians expect that all our national resources should always be used to ensure the welfare of the citizenry and must be accounted for at all times,” the opposition party stated.

Meanwhile, Frank has called on the FIRS to stop its attempt to fool Nigerians.

He described the FIRS statements as a puerile attempt to sweep the main issues in his public statement under the carpet.

“Who is the FIRS trying to fool by claiming that their annual subvention is not up to a N100 billion? That is an unintelligent attempt to fool the public.

“The FIRS, like the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Central Bank of Nigeria and the Securities and Exchange Commission are revenue generating agencies of the Federal Government that do not depend on budgetary subventions.

“These agencies are able to appropriate huge funds from the monies they generate for their use.

“For example, on January 7, 2019, the Federal Inland Revenue Service announced that it had broken Nigeria’s all-time revenue generation record, by generating N5.3 trillion in 2018. However, on 18th August, 2019, the FIRS’ boss was queried for poor performance and under remittances to the Federation Account by the Chief of Staff to General Muhammadu Buhari, Mr. Abba Kyari.

“The query, which was widely published in all newspapers and online media channels, was as a result of the N90 billion that the FIRS illegally funneled to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo for the 2019 elections which led to the shortfall. The FIRS should bury their head in the mud and apologise to Nigerians for aiding and abetting corruption.”

He also called for the immediate arrest of the leadership of the FIRS.