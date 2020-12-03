By Lukman Olabiyi

The Federal High Court in Lagos will on February 16, 2021 adjudicate on a contempt of court against the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) for allegedly taking possession of Hardley Apartments, owned by former Super Eagles captain, Nwankwo Kanu.

Though, the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) is seeking to recover an alleged N924million debt owed by Hardley Apartments, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke however fixed the February date for hearing for contempt of court filed by Kanu’s lawyers pending other applications.

DailySun recalls AMCON filed the suit in 2015 with Hardley Apartments and its Director, Ayoola Gam-Ikon as first and second defendants.

Kanu accused AMCON of inducing the protracted nature of proceedings “due to their refusal/inability to obey specific order of court to provide the full statements of accounts, by which they came to the position of the purported indebtedness.”

The 1996 Olympic gold medallist said the statement had become necessary, “in the light of some bizarre actions of self-help/recklessness embarked upon by AMCON in vandalising/stripping assets, under the guise of renovations, but ostensibly with a clandestine design to brazenly sell or hand it to a third party.”