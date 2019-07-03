Christopher Oji

The Lagos State police command has arrested an alleged notorious cult leader, Ajayi (a.k.a Iyalaje).

Ajayi who was said to have been on the police watch list was arrested by the anti-cultism section of the command and was being interrogated.

Recovered from the suspect were two berretta pistols and four live ammunition.

A senior policeman who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Ajayi was arrested alongside one Ejovwoke, 26, a native of Ughelli North, Delta State at Ago Hausa Street, Ajeromi, Ajegunle.

Ajayi who claimed to be a member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Ojora Apapa-Iganmu area of Lagos, was arrested following a video that went viral where he was brandishing the beretta pistols at a party organised to celebrate the emergence of an officer of NURTW in after an election.

A senior police officer hinted that the party organised on June 14, at Ijora 7-Up area ended with a clash which left one Yusuf Rilwan dead and many others injured.

Ajayi told journalists that he was not the owner of the gun. “It was one Azeez at Ajegunle that showed me the gun on the floor and I picked it with the intention of throwing it away. I have been with the gun for six months but I don’t use it for anything. I am not a cultist; the mistake I made was that I didn’t take the gun to the police. I just kept it in case we start all this street fight in our area.

“I am a member of the NURTW; there are two factions of the union now but I am with the Baruwa caucus.

“Our branch chairman is Sharafadeen Okere. We had organised the party to celebrate our newly-elected president. We didn’t get any approval from the police and the local government and we were many at the open party that led to the fracas on that fateful day. The party took place inside a garden.

“When we were doing the party, the other faction found out and we started bragging that the final result had not been declared and that they would later be the winner.

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, said the incident was a rival clash between members of NURTW where many sustained injuries but no life was lost.

“The command has directed the DPO to arrest all the members that appeared on the video because the command will not tolerate any act of thuggery or hooliganism.” he said.

Elkana warned that the command would not fold its’ arm and watch people disturb public peace under the name of a union or cult activities.”