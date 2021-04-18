By Henry Okonkwo

Former 2nd Vice-President of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Mr Monday Ubani has declared that the return of the former chairman of Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, Mrs Ngozi Olejeme to the country to face allegations of N69 billion fraud by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC has vindicated him of any alleged role in her initial disappearance.

In a lengthy statement made available to Sunday Sun yesterday, Ubani stated that he was informed on Wednesday that Mrs Olejeme had returned to the country and reported to the EFCC office in Abuja to face the allegations against her.

Ubani also stated that he had since forwarded a letter to the EFCC to withdraw as surety for Olejeme. “Two years after I was wrongly detained by Magu’s EFCC, I got a call from Abuja that Olejeme was back in the country and had dutifully reported herself to EFCC. To say the least, I was elated and grateful to God for answered prayers. Since she escaped, she has intentionally refused to call or speak with me.

“She has her reasons; it may be out of fear or for some other reasons best known to her. For now it is no longer my problem. She is back to face her case and the onus is on EFCC to prove the theft of N69billion against her. Let everyone accused of crime be given fair trial and let those who are guilty be jailed while those who are innocent be discharged and acquitted. That is how it is done in every civilised clime,” he said.