From Magnus Eze, Enugu

More details have emerged about David Nwamini Ukpo, donor in the alleged organ harvesting saga involving former deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, who are facing charges in the United Kingdom.

Daily Sun took a trip to the native home of the Ukpos at Izzida, Nduofia village of Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and interfaced with his parents, Nwamini and Mary Ukpo.

Though they were cautious in speaking to an outsider on the issue, especially as they could not communicate in English, a local source said the entire community was following with interest reports and discussions around Mr. Nwamini.

It was also gathered that the local branch of Nigeria Reformed Church (NRC) where the Ukpo family worship, has been praying for him, believing that he would return home to them, one day.

Pastor of the church was, however, not available when our reporter visited the area.

Nwamini is said to be an orphan based on his statement to the Metropolitan Police while details about him had been sketchy since the incident broke out.

But in the course of our visit, we learnt that he attended Community Primary School, Nduofia. It was also learnt he attended Community Secondary School, Nduofia before travelling to Lagos about four years ago.

In Lagos, he ventured into sale of phone accessories.

There was initial controversy over Nwamini’s age when the news first broke out in the UK, as the prosecution told the court he was 15 years of age based on his statement to the Metropolitan Police.

But the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) later confirmed his age as 21, thereby contradicting the claims of prosecutors in London.

Comptroller General of NIS, Isah Idris, while briefing journalists, said Nwanini applied for his international passport, which was issued after thorough checks by the passport issuing agency.

He said the documents provided by Nwamini from the National Population Commission (NPC) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) gave his date of birth as October 12, 2000.

The initial controversy over his age was finally laid to rest by the Westminster Magistrate Court on July 7, 2022 when it ruled that Nwamini was indeed an adult, not a minor.

This followed the acceptance by prosecution that the alleged donor was not a minor, Nwamini having confessed to the fact.