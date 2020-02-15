The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Friday, filed an amended three-count charge against Faisal Maina, son of Abdulrasheed, former Chairman, Pension Reform Task Team.

The charges, which were read to Faisal before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, bordered on money laundering and false declaration of assets.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the amended three-count charge.

Faisal, alongside his father, was arraigned, on Oct. 25, 2019, by the EFCC on a three-count charge bordering on money laundering.

At the resumed hearing on Friday, Mohammed Abubakar, counsel to the EFCC, told the court that though the matter was slated for continuation of cross examination of second prosecution witness, the commission had an amended charge dated Jan. 22 and filed the same day.

Adeola Adedipe, counsel to Faisal, however, objected to the application.

Adedipe noted that though the prosecution deserved the right to amend the charge, such amendment must be prescribed by the leave of court as provided by Section 218(2 ) of ACJA. “The order of court is not approppriately endorsed on the purported amended charge. So it may not be useful for today’s hearing,” he argued.

Abubakar, however, countered Adedipe’s argument. According to him, “I submit that counsel misconceived the intent and purpose of Section 218(2) of ACJA because it does not make it mandatory for prosecution to first obtain leave of court before filing an amended charge. The counsel has jumped the gun because the issue of endorsement can only come after the amendment.”