The Abia state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC has called on the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu to thoroughly investigate and if found culpable prosecute Hon. Kelechi Onuzuruike, member representing Umuahia North state constituency in the state house of assembly on the weighty allegation of perjury brought against him by his constituents. Speaking to the teeming youths of Umuahia north state constituency under the aegis of Ohuhu youths for change led by its Director General, Mr.Okezie Uchenna Friday who came to present their letter of protest to the party at the state secretariat in Umuahia, the legal officer of the party in the state, Menyechi Onuoha commended the youths for their resolute stand for the truth to prevail and utmost belief in the rule of law and assured them that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari through the IGP Adamu would not compromise on the course of investigation and possible prosecution on the matter.

He urged them not to be perturbed by the boast and bragging of some highly placed people especially PDP members in the state that the matter would not see the light of the day. Onuoha said that “the party finds it so absurd and despicable that a lawmaker who should be a custodian of the law would so brazenly break it and most saddening too, that supposedly highly placed individuals both in his party the PDP making an open boast of how they would stall investigation into the matter for the law not to take its course.”