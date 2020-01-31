Ezeh, Abuja

A Coalition of Civil Society and youth groups has accused the leadership of the Senate of shielding Deputy Senate President (DSP), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, from prosecution for alleged perjury.

The group had accused DSP, Omo-Agege, of allegedly concealing his conviction by the state bar court of California, Los Angeles, United States of America (USA), in case No. 94-C-14401, and he willfully concealed the fact of the conviction from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigerian Senate, thereby, contravening the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution and the Rules of the Senate.

Convener of the group, Solomon Adodo, who addressed a press conference in Abuja, on Friday, said that the group had formally written to the leadership of the Senate for appropriate actions but they are unhappy that Senate was yet to do the needful.

He said: “It’s unfortunate that the Senate recently denied receipt of our letter/petition on these allegations of criminal record and act tagged to Senator Augustine Ovie Omo-Agege. For the records, we submitted the petition to the Office of the Senate President on Friday 17th January, 2020, for the Senate to act upon it.

“So, we called on the Senate to go ahead and act on our petition. If they want, we can re-submit the petition if they claim to have lost the former. We have equally observed that the senator is making efforts to escape the harmer of the law, by using an alien group to go to court without evidence or proper brief of arguments.

“We would not relent to pursue a just course towards promoting rule of law, accountability and equal justice vis-a-vis preserving the sanctity, dignity and integrity of the National Assembly.”