The Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday, revoked the N100 million bail granted to a Briton, James Nolan, a director in the Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID).

Justice Ahmed Mohammed, in a ruling, issued a bench warrant against Nola and ordered that the British national be arrested by security agencies, including the Interpol, any where he is sighted within or outside Nigeria, and be produced in court to stand his trial.

“As far as this court is concerned, the absence of the second defendant (Nolan) in court implies he has jumped bail. The bail is, hereby, recalled and a bench warrant is issued against the second defendant,” he ruled.

The judge also directed that the surety, Mr George Kadiri, a retired civil servant living in Gwagwalada, Abuja, should appear in court in the next adjourned date, to show cause why his bail bond should not be forfeited.

Mohammed consequently adjourned the matter until November 3 for hearing.

The judge gave the order following an oral application made by counsel for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Bala Sanga, to the effect.