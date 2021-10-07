From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The police force headquarters in Abuja has described rumors making the rounds of plans to reestablish the disbanded Special Anti – Robbery Squad (SARS), by the Inspector General of Police(IGP), Usman Baba Alkali, as fake news.

Force public relations officer Frank Mba, who made this known said SARS is gone for good and will not resurrect under any guise whatsoever as far as the police is concerned.

Mba, who called on the public to disregard the report, said the Force has since reorganized its operational structure to fill the vacuum created by the disbandment of SARS, adding that the police is more focused at deepening reforms within the service and bequeathing Nigerans a Police Force that will be more effective, efficient, technology-driven, humane and Rule of Law-compliant.

Mba in a statement issued in Abuja reads; “The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to a false news report making the rounds online and offline suggesting that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc has ordered the re-establishment of the defunct Special Anti – Robbery Squad (SARS). The Force wishes to categorially emphasize that there is no plan whatsoever to bring back the disbanded SARS. SARS is gone for good and will not resurrect under any guise whatsoever.

“The IGP notes that the Force has since reorganized its operational structure to fill the vacuum created by the disbandment of SARS. Currently, the leadership of the Force is focused on efforts at deepening reforms within the Police and bequeathing Nigerans a Police Force that will be more effective, efficient, technology-driven, humane and Rule of Law-compliant.

“The IGP therefore calls on members of the public to disregard the report which is absolutely false and deliberately intended to disinform and misinform members of the public”.

