Fred Ezeh, Abuja

A Christian group, Christian Prevailing Movement (CPM), has appreciated the position taken by the court last week as regards the rape allegation against the Senior Pastor, Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Fatoyinbo was accused of rape by Busola Dakolo, the wife of popular Nigerian musician, Timi Dakolo, some months ago. The allegation sparked several friendly and unfriendly reactions from the public.

After months of litigation, the court few days ago discharged and acquitted the Pastor and ordered Busola Dakolo to pay Pastor Fatoyinbo N1 million for damages.

Spokesman of the group, Isaac Okonkwo, in a statement released in Abuja, on Saturday, said that the court judgment has vindicated faithful members of the church who firmly stood by their founding pastor while the storm lasted.

He appreciated his family, friends and the loyal members of the Church who refused to abandon the Church and the Pastor despite public humiliation, criticisms, verbal and media attacks, and several others.

In response to the plan to appeal the judgment, the group advised Busola Dakolo to accept the historic verdict in good faith describing the judgment as a case of no victor, no vanquish.

“However, if she insist on appealing the matter, our God who delivered His Servant from the bear and lion shall surely deliver him from any Goliath that stands in his way.

“We are against Christians taking themselves to court for any reason because it is not biblical. There are processes of reconciliation listed in the Bible which we should explore. We are the Light of the world. We are in the world but not of the world.

“There are more persecution in Nigeria than to be fighting ourselves. COZA is the Church of Jesus Christ and He has prayed that the gate of hell shall not prevail against her. The Church in Nigeria are marching on to victory over all forces of darkness and our God whom we trust will not fail us,” he prayed.