An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday, ordered that a 22-year-man, Damilola Muyideen, who allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre, Lago, pending legal advice.

The police charged Muyideen, who resides at No. 4, Ifelodun St., Bariga, Lagos, is charged with rape.

Chief Magistrate P.E. Nwaka, who did not take the plea of Muyideen, ordered the police to return the case file to the Lagos Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Sept. 12 for mention.

earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Christopher John, told the court that Muyideen committed the offence on May 12 at his residential address at No. 4, Ifelodun St., Bariga, Lagos state.

John said that the case was reported at the Bariga police station.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravenes the provisions of of Section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which prescribes up to life imprisonment on conviction. (NAN)