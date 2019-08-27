Molly Kilete, Abuja

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), may be granted bail by the police. Fatoyinbo, who is currently being interrogated by detectives from the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), would be allowed to go home after meeting certain conditions set by the police.

The pastor, who was accused of rape by wife of popular musician, Timi Dakolo, Busola, was invited by the police earlier today and was interrogated by detectives.

Fatoyinbo, who arrived the FCID headquarters at Area 10, Garki, Abuja, at about 10 o’clock, in the morning was ushered into a room where detectives handling his matter were waiting for him.

The pastor was accompanied by some members of his church whose identity could not ascertain. It was gathered that detectives prevented the members from gaining entry into the room where the interrogation took place.

It was not immediately gathered whether or not the rape victim, Bushola Dakolo, was invited along with the pastor as investigation into the alleged rape continues.

Force Public Relations Officer who confirmed the invitation of the COZA pastor by the police said he could not confirm if the pastor would be detained since the investigation had just started.

According to him, “we have the COZA pastor in our custody and this is contrary to speculations that the police had swept the matter under the carpet.

He said: “We have done a whole lot of background investigations and spoken to a whole lot of people before now. It was a deliberate investigative procedure to bring him last. Although we may invite others later depending on how investigations go.

“We were not in a hurry to bring him because we wanted to have enough background information that would be used in interrogating him. We have done an extensive investigation,” Mba said.

As at 6:15 pm the evening, Fatoyinbo was still with the detectives. However, sources told Daily Sun, that even though the DIG FCID, Michael Ogbizi, was attending a function outside his office, he had given instructions that the pastor should be bailed provided he meets the bail requirement.

A source who did not want to be mentioned, told Daily Sun, that the pastor denied the allegations leveled against him by Mrs Dakolo, saying he had never raped anyone in his life.

It was gathered that when he is eventually granted bail, Fatoyinbo is expected to be reporting to the FCID on days that would be made known to him.