Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Abuja, has denied the allegation levelled against him by Busola Dakolo, the wife of popular Nigerian musician, Timi Dakolo.

Mrs Dakolo set social media on fire few days when she released a video on YouTube, alleging that the pastor raped her few years ago as a minor.

Few years ago, Pastor Fatoyinbo was also accused of similar thing by Ese Walter, and that generated a lot of reactions. After several days of silence, the pastor responded on Friday.

In a statement he posted on in his Instagram page @biodunfatoyinbo, he out rightly denied the allegation, describing it as false, malicious and an attempt to ridicule the reputation him and the church for unknown reasons.

Part of the statement reads: “As an individual and church, we love and support people, and will never condone any form of abuse, rape, harassment, or intimidation of anybody.

READ ALSO: COZA Pastor Fatoyinbo raped me as teenager, Timi Dakolo’s wife Busola alleges

On the allegation of rape made by Busola Dakolo, the pastor said: “I have never in my life raped anybody even as an unbeliever, and I am absolutely innocent of the accusations from Busola Dakolo.”

He, however, confirmed that Busola Dakolo and her family attended COZA during its early start in Ilorin in 1999. “I never had any private interactions with her beyond my pastoral duties. Looking at her status and that of her husband, I am dumbfounded why she would make such allegation against me.

“As expected under the ethics of journalism, it would have been expected that I had been confronted with these false allegations prior to this publication, instead of resorting to social media with the intent of ruining my reputation and bring down the church.”

He disclosed that the church had briefed her lawyers and consent had been given for commencement of criminal and civil actions against individuals involved or facilitated such allegation either directly or by proxy.

He said the church would pursue every measure within the ambit of the law to bring the culprits to justice. “We have also heard and would not be surprised to see more allegations by people who might have been paid to continue in this line of blackmail, harassment and extortion, including those who have been dismissed from their duties in the church on disciplinary grounds.”