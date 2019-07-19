Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), confirmed on Friday, that the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has been directed to investigate the allegation of rape against the Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).

It said that two weeks had been given to the investigative panel to make its findings, listen to the aggrieved parties and submit its report.

CAN President, Dr. Samson Olasupo, told journalists at a press conference in Abuja, that although the church is uncomfortable with the allegation of immortality against the pastor or anyone else, it won’t take a stand until the outcome of the investigation.

He said: “A lot has been said about the allegation against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo. But it remains allegation until investigation is concluded by people assigned to do so. CAN will never allow itself to be involved in miscarriage of justice.

“We have directed PFN to investigate the matter thoroughly. The reason is that CAN doesn’t deal with individual churches. We have blocs through which we reach our members.

“Howbeit, I can confirm to you that PFN has set up the panel to investigate the matter. Report of the panel is expected in two weeks. The two concerned individuals have also been invited by the panel and I hope justice will be served to all.

“CAN cannot allow the name of the church to be dragged through the mud neither will it support immorality in any way. Immorality is alien to the church and its culture. There’s never a pulpit where God dwells that members are taught immorality.

“Nevertheless, we would neither condemn nor commend until there is reason for that. We would also allow the investigation to be concluded and a report submitted. Until then, we won’t take a stand on the matter. CAN is too big to commit such an error.”

On the state of the nation, the Vice President of CAN, Dr. Caleb Ahima, said CAN has not taken a position on the recent letter by ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, in which he raised concerns about the level of insecurity in the country.

However, he said the level of insecurity in Nigeria has gone beyond expectation, suggesting that urgent attention ought to be taken by relevant agencies to solve the problem.