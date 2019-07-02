Coalition of Public Interests Lawyers and Advocates (COPA) have urged Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, to surrender himself for investigation; having stepped down from the pulpit as senior pastor of the church.

Fatoyinbo had been the subject of discussion since last week after Mrs. Busola Dakolo, wife of inspiration singer Timi Dakolo, accused him of raping her when she was 17 years. He stepped down on Monday but still insisted that he had never raped anyone before, ‘not even as an unbeliever.’

However, Mr Pelumi Olajengbesi, COPA Convener, commended Fatoyinbo for stepping down as senior pastor in COZA but urged him to take it a step further by reporting to the police for investigation.

“We at COPA are of the mind that while the above is a good way to start, Mr. Biodun Fatoyinbo must take a step further in the interest of addressing and assuaging public interest by reporting to the Nigeria Police Force voluntarily, a truly neutral arbiter in this instance, to provide answers to public queries on the matter.

“This is in view of making sure that the results of the investigations from both the church committee and the Police, being independent sources, would satisfactorily put to rest all sundry issues generated by the intense rape allegations hanging over him…”

“A man of clear conscience fears nothing and we hope that it would never come to the point where Mr Biodun Fatoyinbo is compelled beyond personal alacrity to do the needful and submit self to the Police for questioning.