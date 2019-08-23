From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Embattled Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) Biodun Fatoyinbo, said on Friday, that he has no confidence in the ability of the investigative panel set up by Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) to conduct fair and impartial investigation into the alleged rape case against him.

In addition to that, the Pastor said the PFN investigation team have taken actions and made public pronouncements that indicated that they have taken side in the matter.

The Pastor’s aide, Ademola Adetuberu, in a statement released in Abuja, on Friday, explained that the action was also based on legal advice hinged on the ongoing Police investigation.

Part of the statement reads: “our attention was drawn to a press briefing made by the National Publicity Secretary of PFN, Bishop Emma Isong, where he reportedly disclosed that the investigation into the rape allegation against Pastor Fatoyinbo, was inconclusive due to his failure to appear before the investigative panel.

“We recall that when Pastor Fatoyinbo was invited by a phone call few days ago by Pastor Akinola Akinwale, who is the National Administrative Secretary of PFN, we explained that our Pastor will not honour the invitation due to legal advice hinged on the ongoing Police investigation.

“The legal advice was also premised on the press statement issued and personally signed by the PFN President, Bishop Felix Omobude, where our Pastor was publicly disowned.

“Based on the foregoing, we are convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the PFN was already prejudiced and may not conduct an impartial session.”

Adetuberu also alleged that PFN President, whom they hold in high esteem, went further to crucify Pastor Fatoyinbo without seeking to know his side of the story on the matter.

He added: “Up till today, there was never any written invitation from the panel or the PFN leadership, apart from the telephone call requesting him officially to appear before the panel.”