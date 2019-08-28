The embattled pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly(COZA), Biodun Fatiyinbo is back at the Force Criminal Investigation Department(FCID), where is undergoing interrogation by detectives.

Daily Sun gathered that Fatoyinbo who was granted bail at about 12:30 early this morning, returned back to the area ten office of the FCID at about 9 o’clock this morning.

It was gathered that the pastor who is being investigated for rape met done of the bail conditions given to him yesterday before he was released.

A source who is part of the investigative team told Daily Sun that aside the allegation by wife of popular musician Timi Dakolo, Busola, more victims have also come out to testify about their being raped by the pastor, an allegation which the police said is not likely to sweep under the carpet.

It was gathered that some of the women who accused the pastor of rape, came from within and outside Abuja and are ready to confront the pastor one on one.

A source who does not want to be mentioned in print told Daily Sun that “he came in between 830 and 9 o’clock ‘this morning. He was released between the wee hours of today that is about 12 midnight or so after meeting all the conditions of bail. But we are still grilling him”. The source who does not want to be mentioned said.