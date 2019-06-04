Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The leadership of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) has disowned Pastor David Onyekachukwu, of its Life Camp branch, Abuja.

The Regional Overseer of Gwarimpa Region of the church, Pastor Babalola Niyi, in a statement yesterday, said Onyekachukwu was not an ordained pastor in the church and shouldn’t be addressed as one.

He explained that the ‘‘randy pastor’’ was just a member/worker in the MFM Life Camp branch and not an ordained pastor.

The MFM said the suspect had been suspended from the branch with immediate effect over a reported indecent relationship he had with a 16-year-old girl.

Operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), said, on Sunday, that they arrested Onyekachukwu for alleged rape and sexual exploitation of a 16 year old orphan (name withheld), and impregnating her in the process.

The agency added that the suspect was asked to conduct deliverance on the girl after she was accused of being a witch, ‘‘but he ended up taking advantage of her vulnerability and to abused her sexually and repeatedly.